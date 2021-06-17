Oman announces 2,015 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) Oman on Thursday announced 2,015 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 242,723.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 213,880 after announcing 1,072 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 35 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,626.