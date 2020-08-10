Oman announces 207 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 207 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 81,787.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 521 deaths as a result of the disease after announcing eight COVID-19 related deaths today.

"So far 76,124 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added.