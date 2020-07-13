Oman announces 2,164 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 2,164 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 58,179.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 259 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 37,257 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added, noting that the country conducted 6,173 coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours.