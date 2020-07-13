UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 2,164 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:45 PM

Oman announces 2,164 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 2,164 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 58,179.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 259 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 37,257 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added, noting that the country conducted 6,173 coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Oman From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Green shirts will show performance during England ..

55 seconds ago

DMCA increases bunkering fleet in Dubai waters

33 minutes ago

Dubai Investments celebrates 25th anniversary with ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan team’s schedule in Derby

49 minutes ago

ADAFSA expects 9% increase in livestock production ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque launches cultural tours ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.