Oman announces 224 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) Oman on Thursday announced 224 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 299,642.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 287,244 after announcing 565 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 6 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 3,974.