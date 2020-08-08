Oman announces 290 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Saturday 290 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 81,357.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 509 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 73,481 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added.