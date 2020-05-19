Oman announces 292 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 292 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 5,671.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 26 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 1,574 patients had recovered from the virus.