Oman Announces 372 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:15 PM

Oman announces 372 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 372 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 6,043.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 27 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 1,661 patients had recovered from the virus.

