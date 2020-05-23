UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 463 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 03:00 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Saturday 463 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 7,257.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 34 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 1,848 patients had recovered from the virus.

