Oman announces 51 new COVID-19 cases, 364 recoveries

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 51 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 2,049.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that ten deaths have been registered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ministry also pointed out that 364 patients had recovered from the virus.