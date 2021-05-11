Oman announces 576 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 576 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 202,713.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 186,391 after announcing 784 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 10 COVID related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,148.