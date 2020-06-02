UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:45 PM

Oman announces 576 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 576 new coronavirus cases, including 209 Omanis and 367 residents, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 12,800.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 59 deaths as a result of the virus.

The ministry also pointed out that 2,812 patients had recovered from the virus.

