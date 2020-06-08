Oman announces 604 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 604 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 17,486.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 81 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 3,793 patients had recovered from the virus.