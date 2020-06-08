UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 604 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:45 PM

Oman announces 604 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 604 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 17,486.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 81 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 3,793 patients had recovered from the virus.

Related Topics

Oman From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two service projects in Al Dhaid worth AED4 millio ..

1 minute ago

Minister of State for Youth presents UAE’s model ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues new regulations to contri ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi City Municipality develops 51 play areas ..

16 minutes ago

Fans pay tribute to Ertugrul by erecting his statu ..

45 minutes ago

FAB issues HKD750 million five-year Green Bond

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.