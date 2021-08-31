Oman announces 61 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) Oman on Tuesday announced 61 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 302,300.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 291,904 after announcing 183 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced one new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 4,064.