MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Oman announced on Saturday the registration of 68 new coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Sultanate.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 546 in addition to three deaths, the Oman news Agency, ONA, reported.

The Ministry also pointed out that 102 patients have recovered.