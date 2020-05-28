Oman announces 636 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 636 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 9,009.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 40 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 2,177 patients had recovered from the virus.