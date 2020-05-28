UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 636 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

Oman announces 636 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 636 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 9,009.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 40 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 2,177 patients had recovered from the virus.

Related Topics

Oman From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Locust attacks on crops intensifies

27 minutes ago

DP World joins with TradeLens to digitise global s ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan receives large Int’l orders for export ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs successfully carries out auditing du ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia reports 687 new coronavirus cases, 23 de ..

2 hours ago

One Looter Shot Dead During Minnesota Protests Ove ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.