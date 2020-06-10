Oman announces 689 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 689 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 18,887.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 84 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 4,329 patients had recovered from the virus.