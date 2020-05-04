Oman announces 69 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 69 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 2,637.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 12 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 816 patients had recovered from the virus.