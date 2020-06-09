Oman announces 712 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 712 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 18,198.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 83 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 4,152 patients had recovered from the virus.