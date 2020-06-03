Oman announces 738 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 738 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 13,538.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 67 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 2,845 patients had recovered from the virus.