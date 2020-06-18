Oman announces 739 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 739 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 26,818.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 119 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry pointed out that 13,264 patients had recovered from the virus.