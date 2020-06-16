UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 745 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:45 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 745 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 25,269.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 114 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 11,089 patients had recovered from the virus.

