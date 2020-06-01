Oman announces 786 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 786 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 12,223.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 50 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 2,682 patients had recovered from the virus.