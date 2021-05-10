Oman announces 787 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Monday announced 787 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 202,137.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 185,607 after announcing 960 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 18 COVID related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,138.