Oman announces 796 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Monday announced 796 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 206,297.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 191,065 after announcing 723 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,206 .