Oman Announces 810 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Oman announces 810 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 810 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 26,079.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 116 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry pointed out that 11,797 patients had recovered from the virus.

