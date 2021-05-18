UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 812 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:15 PM

Oman announces 812 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Oman on Tuesday announced 812 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 207,109.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 191,539 after announcing 474 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,219.

