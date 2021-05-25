Oman announces 817 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) Oman on Tuesday announced 817 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 212,038.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 195,720 after announcing 285 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,284.