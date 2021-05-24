Oman announces 857 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) Oman on Monday announced 857 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 211,221.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 195,435 after announcing 485 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 9 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,274.