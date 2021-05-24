UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 857 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

Oman announces 857 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) Oman on Monday announced 857 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 211,221.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 195,435 after announcing 485 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 9 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,274.

Related Topics

Oman

Recent Stories

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

2 minutes ago

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

13 minutes ago

ERC launches first phase of vaccination programme ..

17 minutes ago

Vivo Announced Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa as th ..

17 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 reco ..

32 minutes ago

Hijab wearing British-Pakistani boxing coach inspi ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.