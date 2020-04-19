Oman announces 86 new COVID-19 cases, 233 recoveries

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 86 new coronavirus cases, bring the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 1,266.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered six deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry also pointed out that 233 patients have recovered.