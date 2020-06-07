UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 866 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

Oman announces 866 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 866 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 16,882.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 75 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 3,451 patients had recovered from the virus.

