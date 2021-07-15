Oman announces 904 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Oman on Thursday announced 904 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 289,042.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 263,752 after announcing 1,578 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 3,498.