Oman Announces 905 New COVID-19 Cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 905 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 29,471.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 131 deaths as a result of the disease.

The Ministry of Health pointed out that 15,552 patients had recovered from the virus.

"The Ministry also pointed out that 2,804 tests of COVID-19 were conducted over the past 24 hours," added ONA.

