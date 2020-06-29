UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 910 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

Oman announces 910 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 910 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 39,060.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 169 deaths as a result of the disease.

So far 22,422 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman. The country conducted 3,191 tests of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

