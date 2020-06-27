UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 919 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:45 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Saturday 919 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 36,953.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 159 deaths as a result of the disease.

So far 20,363 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman. The country conducted 2,508 tests of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

More Stories From Middle East

