Oman announces 98 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 98 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 1,598.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered eight deaths as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 238 patients had recovered from the virus.