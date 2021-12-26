Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prerequisite

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) Oman's Supreme Committee, tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, made a decision to apply two-dose vaccination as a prerequisite for entry of non-Omanis aged 18 and above to the Sultanate from all checkpoints.

It also decided to cancel the decision that bans entry of arrivals from certain countries listed previously, namely South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique.

The Committee also reaffirmed that vaccination remains a condition to enter public and private establishments, according to Oman news Agency (ONA).