Oman bans commercial activity from May 8 to May 15

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) The Sultanate of Oman has decided to ban the movement of people and vehicles from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. from May 8 until May 15, the Omani news Agency said today.

Oman will also suspend commercial activity all day during the same period, except for food stores, gas stations, health institutions, and pharmacies.

Delivery services for all goods were also exempt.

The Sultanate has also suspended the attendance of all employees at workplaces. They shall be working from home from Sunday, May 9, for all units of state administrative apparatus and other public legal activities.

The Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus in Oman has urged the private sector to implement the process of working online and reducing the number of employees to be present in offices.