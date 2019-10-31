Oman book a ticket for T20 World Cup final

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) in a play-off match in the T20 World Cup Qualifier tonight, Oman's cricketers overcame Hong Kong to book themselves a ticket to the T20 World Cup finals in Australia next year.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Oman were quickly in trouble, slumping to 42 for 6 wickets.

A sterling performance by Jatunder Singh, top scorer with 67 runs, then took them to a modest total of 134 for 7.

This proved to be enough, however. Hong Kong lost 5 wickets for 18 runs.

Scott McKechnie gave some backbone to the Hong Kong innings, bringing a possible victory in sight. He scored 44 before he was out with his side on 102 for 8.

With the run rate slowing and a ninth wicket down at 111, Hong Kong fell 13 runs short, on 122 for 9 wickets.