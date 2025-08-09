Open Menu

Oman Condemns, Rejects Israeli Government’s Decision To Perpetuate Its Military Occupation Of Gaza Strip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 03:45 PM

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its military occupation of Gaza Strip

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) MUSCAT, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Sultanate of Oman has condemned and categorically rejected the Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its military occupation of the Gaza Strip, its continued violation of international law, its disregard for international legitimacy resolutions, and its infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people without deterrence or
accountability, a Foreign Ministry statement said Saturday.

The Sultanate of Oman appealed to all countries, and in particular the member states of the United Nations Security Council, to assume their legal and moral responsibilities to stop the injustice inflicted upon the Palestinian people and to take immediate, decisive measures to enable them to reclaim their legitimate rights, to stop this aggression against them and end the Israeli occupation of its lands under the pre1967 borders.

