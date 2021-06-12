Oman congratulates UAE on election to UN Security Council

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) MUSCAT, 12th June 2021 (WAM) - The Sultanate of Oman has congratulated the UAE on its election as a member of the United Nations Security Council for 2022-2023.

In a statement carried by Oman news Agency, ONA, today, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The Sultanate of Oman expresses its support for the UAE government in its duties towards international peace and security issues, and at the same time serving the interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Arab and Islamic issues."