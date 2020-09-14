Oman COVID-19 cases reach 90,222

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 90,222, while the number of recoveries stood at 83,928.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 790, the Ministry of Health added.

The Ministry also pointed out that 69 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 497, of them 171 are in intensive care units.