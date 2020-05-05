UrduPoint.com
Oman Ends School Year, Upholds Muscat Lockdown

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:15 PM

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The Supreme Committee of Oman tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic has decided to continue the lockdown of the Governorate of Muscat till 10 p.m. of Friday, 29th May, 2020.

According to state news agency ONA, the meeting held under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, also decided to end the School Year (2019-2020), so that Thursday, 7th May, 2020 will be the last day of the school year.

The committee authorised the Ministry of education to endorse a suitable alternative to calculate results for promotion classes from class 1 to 12 and their equivalents.

