Oman expresses its sympathy with European countries affected by floods

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) The Sultanate of Oman has expressed its sympathy with Germany, the Kingdoms of Belgium and the Netherland, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, over the loss of life due to recent floods, according to Oman news Agency (ONA).

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the governments and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those affected.