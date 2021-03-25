Oman imposes nighttime movement ban from 28th March to 8th April due to surge in COVID cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) Oman has announced nighttime closure of commercial activities and a ban on movement of people and vehicles from 8 pm to 5 am with effect from Sunday 28th March 2021 till the morning of Thursday 8th April 2021.

According to Oman news Agency (ONA), the Supreme Committee of Oman on COVID-19 took note of the alarming daily surge in COVID-19 infection cases, the growing number of patients admitted to hospitals and intensive care units and the unfortunate spike in death cases.

To avoid the worse, the Supreme Committee said it will take a series of tougher and more comprehensive measures that might culminate into lockdown and total ban on movement during the above-mentioned period.

The Supreme Committee has decided to maintain its decision requiring students of government schools to continue learning online till Thursday 8th April 2021, except Class 12 students, who have to stick to the Blended Learning System.