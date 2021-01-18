UrduPoint.com
Oman Imposes Weeklong Border Lockdown

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:45 AM

Oman imposes weeklong border lockdown

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) The Omani Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Covid-19 pandemic decided to keep land borders of the Sultanate closed for one renewable week effective tomorrow, Monday, 18, from 6 pm.

This came as the committee today reviewed the report of the specialised technical team on the spread of the new Covid-19 strain and means of protecting all individuals of society against the disease, in general, and the new variant in particular, according to the Oman news Agency.

