Oman imposes weeklong border lockdown

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) The Omani Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Covid-19 pandemic decided to keep land borders of the Sultanate closed for one renewable week effective tomorrow, Monday, 18, from 6 pm.

This came as the committee today reviewed the report of the specialised technical team on the spread of the new Covid-19 strain and means of protecting all individuals of society against the disease, in general, and the new variant in particular, according to the Oman news Agency.