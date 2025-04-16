Oman, Netherlands Sign Three Agreements Covering Diverse Fields
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 02:00 AM
MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The Sultanate of Oman and the Netherlands today signed three agreements related to the production and export of liquefied hydrogen.
The Oman news Agency (ONA) reported that the first agreement is in the field of liquefied hydrogen, the second involves studying the development of infrastructure for transporting hydrogen and carbon dioxide via pipelines, and the third is with the Dutch company Royal Vopak to develop storage terminals for crude oil, refined products, chemicals, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, ammonia, and carbon dioxide in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.
Once fully developed, the corridor will serve as a direct export route for liquefied hydrogen compliant with the EU’s Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) standards—from the Port of Duqm to the Port of Amsterdam, and onward to strategic logistics centers in Germany, including the Port of Duisburg, for further distribution to other European markets.
Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals, Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, stated that this international cooperation is a strategic step in Oman’s journey toward building a green hydrogen-based economy. It links Oman’s production capabilities to global markets and enhances the Sultanate’s readiness to lead the sector.
