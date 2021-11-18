Oman participates in 6th Arab Fiscal Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), took part in deliberations of the 6th Arab Fiscal Forum entitled "Recovery Measures in Arab Countries Post COVID-19", ONA reported.

The forum was organised by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) via video-conferencing with the participation of the Arab finance ministers and governors of the Arab central banks and monetary institutions.

The forum reviewed issues of fiscal policy and prospects of economic and financial developments with the aim of exchanging expertise.

It also identified challenges facing economic policy makers in relation to fiscal policy issues and their impact on the Arab region in the post COVID-19.

Arab Fiscal Forum also reviewed means of enhancing the efficiency of public investments and the need to support partnership between the public and private sectors. The forum laid emphasis on the importance of accelerating the process of digital transformation of public finance to enhance transparency and governance.