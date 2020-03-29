Oman Registers 15 New COVID-19 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:00 PM
MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Oman today registered 15 new cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, increasing the total amount of cases in Oman to 167, according to the Omani Ministry of Health.
"Two cases are being tested epidemiologically," the Ministry of Health said in a statement published by the Omani news Agency. It added that 23 patients have recovered.