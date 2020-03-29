Oman registers 15 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Oman today registered 15 new cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, increasing the total amount of cases in Oman to 167, according to the Omani Ministry of Health.

"Two cases are being tested epidemiologically," the Ministry of Health said in a statement published by the Omani news Agency. It added that 23 patients have recovered.