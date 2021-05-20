UrduPoint.com
Oman Registers 802 COVID-19 Case, 11 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:15 PM

Oman registers 802 COVID-19 case, 11 deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) As many as 802 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were registered in the Sultanate of Oman today, in addition to 11 new Covid-19-related death cases.

This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 208,607 in the Sultanate, according to Oman news Agency.

The total number of Covid-19-related death cases reached 2239, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 775 new cases have recovered, bringing the total number to 192,973 recoveries.

