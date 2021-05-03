UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Reports 1,093 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:00 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Monday announced 1,093 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 196,900.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 178,052 after announcing 1,219 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced ten COVID related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,053.

More Stories From Middle East

